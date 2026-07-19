19-year-old domestic help found dead at employer’s house in Chandigarh; suicide suspected

A 19-year-old domestic help was found dead at her employer’s residence here, with police on Sunday saying the case was being investigated as a suspected suicide.

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Her family, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, told reporters that she started working at the house a week ago and was staying in one of the rooms there.

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She was allegedly found hanging from the ceiling on Saturday, following which her employer informed the police.

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Suspecting foul play, her brother Amit demanded a thorough inquiry into her death, saying he did not believe she could have taken the extreme step.

He claimed that the body had been shifted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 before the family reached the house.

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“According to the investigation, the girl died by suicide,” SHO of Sector 3 police station Sanjeev Kumar said, adding that the post-mortem report is awaited.

A businessman had recently employed the girl as a domestic help at his residence, he added.