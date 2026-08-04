19 years on, relief for kin of Captain killed in accident hiked by 728%

Nearly two decades after 23-year-old Indian Army officer Capt Parmila lost her life in a road accident, the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s Daily Lok Adalat has recorded a settlement. Her parents have been allowed an additional Rs 42 lakh over and above the Rs 5.77 lakh awarded earlier by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT).

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The settlement was recorded in an appeal filed by the officer’s parents, Vijay Kumar Toppo and Merry C Toppo, against the award passed by the MACT.

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Referring to the circumstances leading to the claim, the Bench of Justice (retd) JC Verma (president) and Justice Arvind Kumar (member) observed: “Capt Parmila, aged about 23 years, serving in Indian Army met with an accident on May 24, 2007, resulting into her death.”

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The order further recorded that the MACT had awarded compensation of over Rs 5.77 lakh, along with 9 per cent interest from the date of filing of the claim petition on August 2, 2007. “Aggrieved from the said award, this appeal has been filed,” the Bench observed.

The appeal was subsequently referred to the Lok Adalat for an amicable resolution. “The present appeal has been entrusted to this Forum for the purpose of settlement. After having discussed this case, the matter has been settled,” the Bench added.

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Recording the terms of settlement, the Bench observed: “As agreed, as per statement of learned counsel for the insurance company and the counsel for the appellants (separately recorded today) a sum of Rs 42,00,000... more, over and above, the amount awarded by the Tribunal is allowed to the appellants, in full and final settlement of the claim in this appeal.”

The order further recorded that the enhanced amount would be paid to the appellants in equal shares, as per the statement of their counsel.

Disposing of the appeal, the Lok Adalat directed the insurance company “to deposit a crossed-cheque in the sum of Rs 42,00,000 in the name of the appellants in equal share with the office of the Lok Adalat of the High Court on or before September 14, 2026”, failing which the amount would carry 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of the order till the cheque was deposited with the office of the Lok Adalat.