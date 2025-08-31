DT
19-yr-old youth held with heroin

19-yr-old youth held with heroin

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:48 AM Aug 31, 2025 IST
The UT police have arrested a 19-year-old youth with 17.9 grams of heroin.

The accused was identified as Ankush Kumar, a resident of Indira Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. According to the police, Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kumar, SHO, Sector 31 police station, and his team were patrolling an area Ram Darbar, Phase 2, on Friday when they noticed a youth carrying a bag trying to flee on seeing them. He was chased down and a search of his bag led to the recovery of heroin.

The accused failed to furnish any licence or permit to keep the contraband. A case was registered against him.

