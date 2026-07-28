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Home / Chandigarh / 1,903 challans issued to private bus operators in Mohali since May

1,903 challans issued to private bus operators in Mohali since May

Rs 1,36,63,501 realised through compounding of offences

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:39 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Mohali, officials during an inspection.
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As many as 1,903 challans have been issued to private bus operators for various violations, and Rs 1,36,63,501 has been realised through the compounding of offences by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Mohali, since May this year.

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Enforcement teams led by Harpreet Singh Atwal, Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Mohali, and Gagandeep Singh, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), carried out surprise inspections at several locations across the district. During the drive, private, tourist and school buses, as well as commercial taxis, were thoroughly inspected. Private buses found parked in violation of traffic regulations and causing inconvenience to commuters were challaned on the spot.

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Action was also taken against commercial vehicles found violating provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, including overloading, non-payment of road tax/Punjab Motor Vehicle Tax, and operating vehicles with expired fitness certificates.

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Atwal said, "Such violations not only inconvenience commuters but also pose serious risks to road safety and traffic management. The Regional Transport Authority, Mohali, has been conducting regular enforcement drives since May 2026."

He appealed to owners and drivers of private buses, tourist buses, school buses, cabs, taxis and other commercial vehicles to park only at authorised locations, ensure the timely payment of all applicable taxes, maintain valid fitness, insurance and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, avoid overloading, and strictly comply with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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