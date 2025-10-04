1995-batch IAS officer H Rajesh Prasad is new Chandigarh Chief Secretary

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday appointed senior IAS officer H Rajesh Prasad as the new Chief Secretary of Chandigarh, filling the vacancy created after the recent transfer of Rajeev Verma to Delhi where he took charge as Chief Secretary earlier this week.

Prasad, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was serving in Jammu and Kashmir before this appointment. His posting to Chandigarh comes as part of a wider reshuffle notified by the MHA, which also shifted 2003-batch IAS officer Ankur Garg from Arunachal Pradesh to the post of Advisor to the Administrator of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

The administrative change in Chandigarh comes at a crucial time when the Union Territory is pushing forward on key governance, infrastructure and urban management issues. With his varied experience across the AGMUT cadre, Prasad is expected to bring both stability and administrative acumen to the city’s administration.

The notification, issued by MHA Director (S) Anish Muraleedharan on October 4, directed both officers to take charge of their new assignments with immediate effect and until further orders.

Who is H Rajesh Prasad?

Batch & cadre: 1995-batch IAS officer, AGMUT cadre

Recent posting: Served in Jammu & Kashmir prior to Chandigarh posting

Career spread: Has held senior administrative positions across the Union Territories and northeastern states under AGMUT cadre

Known for: Wide exposure in governance, policy implementation and infrastructure projects in diverse regions

New role: Chief Secretary, Chandigarh – tasked with steering the Union Territory administration at a time of rapid development and institutional changes

Tasks cut out for the new Chief Secy

Infrastructure push: Oversee execution of delayed projects like the Tribune flyover and road-widening works

Urban planning: Tackle challenges of housing, parking and sustainable city development in line with Chandigarh Master Plan

Governance reforms: Strengthen service delivery, digital governance and coordination between departments

Environment & mobility: Address air quality concerns, improve public transport and boost green initiatives

Centre-UT coordination: Act as a key bridge between the Chandigarh Administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs for policy rollouts