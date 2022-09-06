Chandigarh MC announces Rs 1 lakh for first market to go plastic-free

Chandigarh, September 5
The Municipal Corporation has announced Rs 1 lakh prize for the market welfare association turning plastic-free as part of its ‘Plastic Mukt’ competition.
“The first market welfare association that declares itself as completely ‘Plastic Mukt’ and is found to be so by September 30 will get Rs 1 lakh prize,” said an MC official.
The MC has started the competition after associations started exhorting customers to stop use of plastic.
Different associations have already started initiatives to go plastic-free. Traders in different city markets are offering incentives to those bringing own shopping bags.
A shopkeepers’ association in Sector 22 has started a lucky draw, while traders in Sector 46 are offering 2% discount to customers going green. Also, shopkeepers in other sectors are distributing a list of banned items to raise awareness among customers.
