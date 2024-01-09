Rs 1L stolen from parked car

Panchkula, January 8
Some miscreants stole Rs 1 lakh and other items from a car parked outside a club in Sector 5 on Sunday night.
In his complaint to the police, Divyanshu, a resident of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, said he had to come here for some work. According to the complainant, when he returned to the site in Sector 5, where he had parked his vehicle, he found that one of the windows had been smashed and three bags belonging to him were missing. The bags, according to the complainant, contained Rs 1 lakh in cash, some clothes and bank documents.
The police have registered a case of theft at the Sector 5 police station.
