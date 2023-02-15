1st DP Azad Trophy: Sector 19 team log win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

Harnoor Singh Nanda claimed four wickets as the Sector 19 Coaching Centre team recorded a three-wicket win over Cricket with Nagesh Academy (CWNA) in the ongoing 1st DP Azad Cricket Trophy today.

Batting first, CWNA scored 196 runs before getting all out in 10 overs. Sujal scored 102 off 66 balls for CWNA. His innings was supported by Inder Sharma and Tanmay Latka as the duo added 28 runs each to the total. In reply, the Sector 19 team scored 202/7 with the help of Mohit Bhatt (63 off 47 balls) and Rudra Pratap Singh Patial (45 off 79 balls) and Jatinder Singh (30 off 31 balls).

Akul shines in DAV’s victory

In another match, DAV College, Sector 10, recorded an eight-wicket win over SD Cricket Academy, Sector 24. Akul Bhanot scored 69 off 109 balls to help the side achieve the 200-run target. His innings was supported by Rizu Shrivastwa (61) and Balraj Singh Billing (54). Earlier, the Sector 24 academy scored 200/6 in the allotted 40 overs. Ashmit Mehra (54), Aarav Mahajan (50) and Yuvraj Singh (31) scored a majority of the runs for the side.