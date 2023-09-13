1st term exams underway, 1,500 seats still vacant in Chandigarh govt schools

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

Government schools in the UT are facing a significant challenge as over 1,500 seats in Class XI are still vacant even as the first-term examinations are underway. The Department of Education has been struggling to fill the seats. The third round of counselling is scheduled to take place in the next couple of days.

The total vacancy stands at 1,583 and priority will be given to pass outs from government schools in Chandigarh. The remaining seats will be allocated to pass outs from private schools of the city, other states and other educational boards.

When questioned about the difficulties being faced by the department in filling the seats, Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education, said in the first two rounds of counselling, 99.5 per cent of the seats were filled. Some vacancies arose due to students’ failure to turn up later and their seats were now being offered in the third round of counselling.

Additionally, certain seats have remained vacant because there are no candidates for specific streams such as medical and non-medical. In the third round of counselling, students who were not assigned their desired stream in the previous rounds would be given the opportunity to choose from the available seats.

For the academic year 2022-23, the department had already stretched its resources to accommodate pass-outs of Class X from government schools in Chandigarh. Seat availability was initially increased from 12,815 to 13,535, and further expanded to 15,527, an increase of 2,712 (21 per cent more than previous years) to accommodate these students. This effort was made within the same number of senior secondary schools (42) and required a special drive to accommodate the increased numbers.

85% seats for pass outs from UT govt schools