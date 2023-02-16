2 proclaimed offenders booked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two proclaimed offenders have been booked for not appearing in court. UT police said Kharar resident Gurdeep Singh, a clerk in Department of Health Services and Family Welfare Punjab, and Arvinder Singh, a health worker in Dera Bassi, were booked in separate cases on directions of court. TNS

Search held at housing societies

Dera Bassi: A search operation was conducted in Lalru and Dera Bassi by a police team led by Dera Bassi ASP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia. Verification of vehicles, especially those parked for a long time, was carried out in housing societies. Societies were told to make a list of such vehicles and put it up on notice board for a week. If unclaimed, vehicles would be impounded. Random tenant verification was also conducted.

Honour for PGI radiologist

Chandigarh: Dr Ujjwal Gorsi, an associate professor in the Department of Radiodiagnosis, has been honoured with the Best Reviewer Award at the 25th Annual National Conference of the Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology (ISVIR), which was held in Hyderabad from February 9 to 12. Dr Ujjwal was recognised for his outstanding contributions to the ISVIR’s journal for the year 2022. In addition, he was elected as the joint secretary to the executive council of the ISVIR for the current year, which is a significant accomplishment for the department. TNS

NIPER celebrates foundation day

Mohali: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) celebrated its foundation day here on Wednesday. NIPER Director Prof Dulal Panda presented the annual report of the institute highlighting various achievements in the areas of education, research, placements, patents, awards, MoUs signed, etc. On the occasion, Neha Shoree Memorial All India Drug Control Officers’ Confederation-NIPER best performance award was given to Kodange Niyati Niranjan of the Department of Pharmaceutics. TNS

G20 seminar at PU on march 4

Chandigarh: Panjab University, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will organise a G20 youth international seminar on March 4. There will be a panel discussion on two themes, “Future of work: Industry 4.0, innovation & 21st century skills” and “Shared future: Youth in democracy and governance”. Some of the distinguished speakers to participate in the seminar include Dr Madhumati Kothari, senior adviser, United Nations International Seabed Authority, Prof Chamkour Singh Athwal, Professor, Birmingham University, UK, and Prof Archana Mishra, Vice-Chancellor, National Law University, Sonepat. TNS

Banerjee India-Oz Test observer

Chandigarh: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has appointed apex council member Daniel Banerjee, from the UT Cricket Association, Chandigarh, as observer for the coming Border Gavaskar Trophy Test to be played between India and Australia in Delhi starting on February 17. Banerjee had represented Haryana in all formats up to Ranji Trophy. TNS

Akhilesh wins 1500m gold

Mohali: Akhilesh Yadav won 1500m gold at the 17th Annual Athletics Meet of Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran. Gaurav and Kundan claimed the other two positions. In the girls’ discus throw, Diljot, Ramadeep and Dinita claimed top three positions, while in the boys’ shot put event, Akshat, Rajeev and Chinmai claimed top three positions, respectively. President Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal lauded the students for participation in the meet. TNS