2,200 attend Mauli Jagran legal camp

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chandigarh, under the guidance of Justice Ritu Bahri, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court-cum-Chairperson of State Legal Services Authority, District Legal Services Authority, organised a mega legal empowerment camp at the Community Centre, Sundarnagar, Mauli Jagran, yesterday.

Teams from various departments the UT Administration participated in the camp. Justice Alka Sarin, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, was also present. Around 2,200 people attended the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Ritu Bahri said, “If all departments of the Chandigarh Administration continue to work in an integrated manner, then Chandigarh can be made a world-class city. She was working closely with the Social Welfare Department and the Education Department in order to improve services for children in the city.”