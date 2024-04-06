2,400 bottles of liquor seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

In view of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha poll, the Excise and Taxation Department has formed six teams to ensure the compliance of rules with regard to liquor supply chain in the city.

During a check at two licensed units, 2,400 bottles of liquor worth about Rs 8 lakh value were found without valid permit, pass and holograms and seized by the department. On the directions of Excise-Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, a meeting with bottling plant owners and wholesalers was conducted.

