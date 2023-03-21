2.76% applications not disposed of in time this year: RTS panel chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Over 13 lakh applications were received for 441 public services at 31 departments in the UT till last month in this financial year. About 36,000 of these, 2.76 per cent, could not be disposed of in the stipulated time.

During the last fiscal year, over 66,000 applications were received for 436 public services. About 14,000 are still pending. In 2020-21, over 9 lakh applications were received for 486 public services and about 2,600 remained unresolved in the stipulated time.

Giving details during a press conference today, KK Jindal, Commissioner, Chandigarh Right to Service Commission, said during the current fiscal, officials of two departments were penalised for delay in providing service. One case was of the DC office and the other of the Municipal Corporation.

The Commissioner further said most pending cases beyond stipulated time were of the Chandigarh Police. He has written to the government to enhance their application disposal time from 30 days to 90 days as the cops pleaded that it took time to complete an investigation.

As Jindal’s term comes to an end tomorrow, UT Adviser Dharam Pal has been given the charge in addition to his duties.