2,800 Go First flyers’ travel plans go for toss

Mohali, May 2

The travel schedule of nearly 2,800 Go First Airlines passengers at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport (SBSI) Chandigarh airport has gone haywire as the airline has suspended its nationwide operations for May 3, 4 and 5.

The low-cost air carrier operates flights to Ahmedabad, Leh, Srinagar, Mumbai (two flights) and Mopa Goa from the airport daily.

There is still no clarity whether the airline will resume operations from May 6. As of now, Mopa Goa destination is not accessible from the city. The airline is one of the five major carriers operating seven flights, the maximum by an airline at the airport.

“It is likely to impact the connectivity of the airport. We are awaiting more clarity from the airline," said Rakesh Ranjan Sahay, SBSI CEO.

Go First Airlines said it would provide a full refund of tickets. The airline has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

The airline, operating around 180-185 flights daily nationally, said once the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) accepted its application under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) will take over and operate the airline.

With summer flight schedule kicking in from March 26, 51 flights (arrivals and departures each) were operational at the airport. The budget airline had launched a new flight, Ahmedabad-Chandigarh-Srinagar (arrival 7.35 am, departure 8.05 am) this summer only.

