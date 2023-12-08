Rs 2.96 cr skill training funds bungled, firm CEO booked

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 7

After filing a police case against a Delhi-based company, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has also charged a Chennai-based skill development training provider for failing to adhere to the MoU on training candidates, and for misappropriating Rs 2.96 crore.

The HSIIDC said it had signed an MoU with a Chennai-based company to train of 15,000 candidates. The training was to be carried out as per the guidelines based on Common Norms Notification from the Centre.

Panchkula-based HSIIDC General Manager Manoj Pal Singh said training was approved for 13,670 candidates. The HSIIDC released an advance of Rs 2.96 crore to the Chennai company, as per the MoU conditions, he said. He added that Chennai company failed to submit the placement documents of the candidates, as required by the HSIIDC.

He further said the HSIIDC found faults in the firm’s work, including duplication of Aadhaar card details of trainees, discrepancies in age, training period, training of unsuitable trainees, as well as an increase in the number of trainees, among others.

The HSIIDC initiated the process to recover the sum advanced to the Chennai firm, stating that this sum had not been utilised since no training had been conducted as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Skill Development Entrepreneurship (MSDE). The HSIIDC has charged the service provider with misappropriation of funds and a case has been registered against its CEO under Sections 406 and 420.

#Panchkula