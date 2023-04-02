2 accused walk free in sarpanch’s murder case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 1

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Chandigarh acquitted two accused - Teerth Singh and Arshdeep Singh - in a murder case of Satnam Singh, sarpanch of Khurd village in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

The sarpanch was shot dead on April 9, 2017, in broad daylight outside a gurdwara in Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh. Seven shots were fired from two pistols. He was rushed to the PGI where he succumbed to his injuries.

Satnam, along with his family, had come to Chandigarh to pay obeisance at the gurdwara. He was to appear as a witness in a Hoshiarpur court on April 30, 2017 in the murder case of his brother.

The main accused, Manjeet Singh, had surrendered in Hoshiarpur in January 2018 in cases of attempt to murder and the Arms Act registered against him in Gardhiwala, Hoshiarpur. The police claimed that during investigation, they received a video captured by a woman on her mobile phone which established that three persons shot at the sarpanch. Later, the police arrested two more accused - Teerth Singh and Arshdeep Singh, both residents of Hoshiarpur district, Punjab, - in the case.

After the completion of investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against gangsters Manjit Singh, Dilpreet Singh Dahan and Rinda gang’s sharpshooter Harjinder Singh Akash for the offences punishable under Sections 302, 336 and 34 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act. The police filed a discharge application for two accused - Teerth Singh and Arshdeep Singh.

Terminder Singh, Manpreet Kaur and Abhey Joshi, counsels for accused Teerth Singh and Arshdeep Singh, argued that they had been falsely implicated in the case. On the day of the incident, both accused were in Hoshiarpur and submitted a video footage as proof in the court.

The police said details and tower location of mobile numbers of Teerth and Arshdeep had been analysed and it was found that both alleged were present in their respective villages on the day of the incident.