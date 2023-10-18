2 acquitted in robbery case

Chandigarh, October 17
A local court has acquitted two persons in a robbery case registered in 2018 after the prosecution failed to prove the charges. Those acquitted are Salamat Ali and Gaurav.
A case was registered against them on the complaint of Diwakar of Mauli Jagran, who had alleged that on November 11, 2018, the accused had attacked him. He had stated that he was selling food items from a cart when the accused came and started beating him up without any reason. The accused also tried to snatch money from him, he alleged.
The police nabbed the accused. A challan was presented in the court against him for the offences punishable under Sections 392, 506, 511 and 34 of the IPC.
Swaraj Arora and Mohak Arora, the counsel for the accused, claimed that their clients were falsely implicated in the case and that the complainant also did not support the prosecution’s case.
After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against them.
