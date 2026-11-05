2 acquitted in six-year-old snatching case

Citing shortcomings in the investigation and major contradictions in the testimony of prosecution witnesses, a local court has acquitted two persons arrested in a six-year-old mobile phone snatching case.

The accused, Jasbir Singh, a resident of Balongi in Mohali district; and Sonu Ram, a resident of Muktsar district, were facing trial in the case.

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The police had registered the case on February 13, 2020, on the complaint of Sudesh Kumar, a resident of Jagatpura village in Mohali district. He alleged that around 5.35 pm on the day of the incident, he had stopped his cart near Mount Carmel School in Sector 47-A and was talking to a friend on his mobile phone.

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Meanwhile, three youths arrived on a black motorcycle. They pushed him to the ground and snatched his phone.

Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused under Sections 379-B and 411 of the IPC.

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The court acquitted both accused, pointing to several shortcomings in the investigation. It observed that the identity of the mobile phone, particularly its IMEI number, was not mentioned in the recovery memo or any of the police proceedings.

The court further noted that the disclosure statement allegedly made by the accused had not been made part of the investigation record.