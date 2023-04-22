2 acquitted of murder at Mauli Complex

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

A local court has acquitted two persons in a four-year-old case of murder.

Those who have walked free are Deepak (19), aka Deepa, and Sunny (21), both residents of Mauli Complex, Chandigarh.

The police had registered the case on a complaint of Jatinder Kumar, a resident of Mauli Complex. He had stated that on the day of the incident, his brother Satish told him that he had to take money from somebody and he was going with his friend Sabed. Around 8:15 pm, Sabed rushed to him and informed that two persons had attacked Satish and him at a park near a mosque at Mauli Complex. Satish received injuries on head in the attack as he was hit with a bottle of beer. The victim started bleeding profusely. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula. He died during treatment.

The complainant stated that they later came to know that Satish was having an affair with girl.

The police arrested the accused during the investigation of the case.

Yadvinder Singh Sandhu, the counsel for Deepak, argued that the alleged eyewitness had not supported the prosecution version and was declared hostile. The accused was falsely implicated in the case, he argued.

The Additional Public Prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted both the accused of the charges framed against them.