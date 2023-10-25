2 acquitted of thrashing man outside bar in Chandigarh’s Sector 7

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 24

Rahul Garg, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, acquitted two persons — Gurjeet Singh of Dhanas and Tirlok Nath of Joginder Nagar, Mandi (HP) — in a case registered four years ago for allegedly causing hurt to a Sector 23 resident in a scuffle outside a bar in the city.

A case under Sections 323, 325 & 34 of the IPC was lodged on the complaint by Gurbaj Singh who alleged on February 1, 2019, he, along with a friend, went to a bar in Sector 7-C. He said when he asked about the front entry of the bar from some persons present there, they started arguing with him and later thrashed him.

He alleged the accused, five in number, appeared to be bouncers. During the investigation, the accused were arrested. On completion of the investigation, a challan was presented. Finding prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty.

Counsel for the accused argued they were falsely implicated and claimed the complainant had not been examined by the prosecution. Public prosecutor claimed they had proved the case beyond any doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court says the complainant has not stepped into the witness box in the case as summons sent to him were returned with the report that he had changed the address. The prosecution also failed to examine the eyewitness.

In view of this, the court was of considered view that there was not an iota of evidence to connect the accused with the alleged incident, it said.

#Mandi