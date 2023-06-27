2 acres freed from encroachments

Chandigarh, June 26
The UT Engineering Department executed an anti-encroachment drive today in Sector 52 and Kajheri village, targeting the unauthorised occupation of government land.
The drive led to the reclamation of approximately 2 acres of land.
The anti-encroachment drive focused on the removal of various illegal constructions, including three permanent structures, eight temporary jhuggis, two car service stations, and a cattle shed. The demolition was carried out by the enforcement team from the Estate Office, under the guidance of Suresh Kumar, naib tehsildar, and in the presence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (South), along with a substantial
police force.
