2 Ambala residents lose over Rs 6 lakh to sextortion racket

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 4

Two residents have lost lakhs of rupees to a sextortion racket. The police have registered separate cases at the cybercrime police station.

In his complaint to the police, one of the victims claimed to have lost over Rs 5 lakh. In January, he got multiple messages and WhatsApp calls from an unknown number. On January 29, he got a WhatsApp video call wherein a girl was naked and she recorded the video with the complainant in a frame. Later, she sent the same video to his WhatsApp number and threatened that she would upload the video on the social media.

“I told her that I will make a police complaint, following which she threatened to upload the video within 10 minutes. On February 4, I received a WhatsApp call. The caller, who identified himself as an SP of Delhi, said your two or three videos have gone viral and you will be arrested. He sent me a number and asked me to contact the person and get the videos deleted. I contacted the person and he sought Rs 45,500 for deleting the videos. The person claimed that Rs 500 is the fee and the remaining amount will be refunded,” he alleged.

The complainant said he transferred the money and a few days later, he was told that one of the videos had been deleted, but another one is still online. He made the victim transfer Rs 1.31 lakh twice to get the video deleted.

“Later, the alleged SP called me and sought Rs 2 lakh for higher officials to end the case. He assured me that all money will be refunded, so I transferred the amount,” he claimed.

The fraudsters continued to target the complainant. Another person, claiming to be a CBI official, claimed the girl had committed suicide and demanded Rs 20 lakh to settle the matter. The complainant got suspicious and didn’t send the money.

In the other case, a 63-year-old retired Subedar Major claimed that for the past few days, he had been getting WhatsApp calls from a number and the girl who identified herself as Priyanka. On March 30, he got a call wherein she was naked. Later, he got a call from a person, who claimed to be a Sub-Inspector of the Crime Branch, Delhi, and told the former that his obscene video was uploaded on Youtube. He gave a number and the person on that number sought Rs 1.01 lakh to get the video removed, which the complainant transferred.

