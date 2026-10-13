2 Amritsar youths held after Panchkula shootout; police say duo was ‘plotting crime in Mohali’

Two men from Amritsar, who had allegedly planned a major crime in Mohali, were injured in an encounter with the Crime Branch behind Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3, Panchkula, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Sources told The Tribune that the duo had come to Panchkula to procure weapons. Their alleged targets in Mohali were leading real estate firm Homeland Regalia and Mohali resident Happy Malik, the sources said. The police have not confirmed these claims.

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A bullet struck a police officer’s bulletproof jacket, saving him from injury, while another hit a government vehicle.

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The injured men have been identified as Arshdeep Singh and Jugraj Singh, both around 23 years old and residents of Amritsar. Arshdeep has previously been booked under the Arms Act. Both are undergoing treatment at the Sector 6 Government Hospital.

Two pistols, a Zigana and a .30-bore, along with four live cartridges, were recovered from them.

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DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said the police had received a tip-off that two suspects riding a black motorcycle were moving around the stadium with illegal weapons. A Crime Branch-2 team led by its in-charge, Praveen Malik, set up a checkpoint.

When signalled to stop, the suspects turned their motorcycle around and opened fire, the DCP said. They fired four rounds, while the police retaliated with five rounds.

A case has been registered at the Sector-20 police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

The police said it was yet to be established what crime the suspects were allegedly planning in the Tricity. No links to any gang or criminal network have been confirmed. Further action will be taken as the investigation progresses.

Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said legal proceedings would begin once the suspects’ condition stabilised.

“No criminal activity will be allowed to take root in Panchkula. Our teams remain fully alert in the field and are keeping a close watch on criminal elements,” he said.