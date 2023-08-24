2 apprehended for snatching

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two persons, including a juvenile, have been apprehended by the police in a snatching case. Haripal, a resident of Jagatpura village, Mohali, reported that Dinesh (19) and a juvenile aged 16, snatched his purse and mobile phone near the motor market in Sector 48. A case was registered at the Sector 49 police station. Later, both suspects were apprehended. TNS

Laptop stolen from hospital

Mohali: A miscreant stole a bag containing laptop and credit cards from a private hospital in Phase 6. The police said the suspect used a card to withdraw Rs 50,000. Phase 1 SHO Rajneesh Chowdhary said a complaint had been recieved in this regard. They have identified the suspect, who would be arrested soon, he added.

