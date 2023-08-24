2 apprehended for snatching

Chandigarh: Two persons, including a juvenile, have been apprehended by the police in a snatching case. Haripal, a resident of Jagatpura village, Mohali, reported that Dinesh (19) and a juvenile aged 16, snatched his purse and mobile phone near the motor market in Sector 48. A case was registered at the Sector 49 police station. Later, both suspects were apprehended. TNS
Laptop stolen from hospital
Mohali: A miscreant stole a bag containing laptop and credit cards from a private hospital in Phase 6. The police said the suspect used a card to withdraw Rs 50,000. Phase 1 SHO Rajneesh Chowdhary said a complaint had been recieved in this regard. They have identified the suspect, who would be arrested soon, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon; ISRO chief S Somanath hails touchdown
Chandrayaan-3 charts flawless 41-day voyage to soft-land on ...
Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway
Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...
Russian ‘rebel’ Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner boss, among 10 feared dead in jet crash
Wagner chief’s mutiny could have triggered civil war, Putin ...