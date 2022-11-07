2 arrested for assaulting man

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested two persons, Mohammad Javed and Vakeel Ahmed, for assaulting Hukam Chand, a resident of Daria village. The complainant was admitted to the GMCH-32 with injuries. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. The two were later released on bail. TNS
Two Mobile phones stolen
Chandigarh: Two mobile phones have been stolen from Mauli Jagran. A woman from Vikas Nagar claimed suspects stole her two phones near an ATM at Mauli village. The police have registered a case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary
The prime minister had on Monday addressed a function to cel...