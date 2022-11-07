2 arrested for assaulting man

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested two persons, Mohammad Javed and Vakeel Ahmed, for assaulting Hukam Chand, a resident of Daria village. The complainant was admitted to the GMCH-32 with injuries. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. The two were later released on bail. TNS

Two Mobile phones stolen

Chandigarh: Two mobile phones have been stolen from Mauli Jagran. A woman from Vikas Nagar claimed suspects stole her two phones near an ATM at Mauli village. The police have registered a case.