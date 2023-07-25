2 arrested for mobile theft

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 24

In a case of mobile theft, two suspects have been arrested by the police. One of them has been identified as Anil Kumar Soni of Uttar Pradesh He is staying in Sector 20 at present.

Rahul Yadav of Abhaypur told the police that he had put his mobile on charge at home on July 17. When he checked in the morning, the mobile was missing. The police registered a case. The police arrested Anil and produced him before a court that remanded him in judicial custody. The police recovered six cycles, two cylinders and one mobile from him.

