2 arrested for peanut seller's murder

Panchkula, February 8

Two persons have been arrested for the murder of a peanut seller on January 24.

The suspects have been identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Nodega village in Bihar and presently residing as a tenant at Sector 26 Housing Board, and Avinash Sharma, a resident of Bhains village in Nabha subdivision of Patiala district and presently residing at Surya Homes in Mohali.

Victim Johru’s son Brajesh, in his statement to the police, had alleged that two unidentified youths came on a scooty and snatched a box containing cash from the victim. When the victim tried to confront them, they stabbed him with a knife, injuring him seriously. Meanwhile, passersby gathered to rescue Johru. On seeing them, the attackers sped away on their two-wheeler. A seriously injured victim was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case under Section 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two unidentified attackers at the Sector 20 police station.

The police said the two suspects were produced in court today, which remanded them in five-day police custody.