2 arrested for robbing car occupants

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, February 27

The police have arrested two members of a gang who snatched a mobile phone, a gold chain and a driving licence from the occupants of car on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway last night.

The police have also recovered the motorcycle used in the crime, a weapon, the mobile phone, the gold chain and the driving licence from the suspects. They have been identified as Ashwani Kumar, alias Ashu, a resident of Ward No. 15, Lalru; and Suraj, alias Golu, a resident of Ward No. 14, Lalru. Their accomplice has absconded and the police are looking for him.

The police produced both suspects before the court today that remanded them in two-day police custody.

The police said the complainant, Gaurav Sharma, was going to his friend’s flat in Zirakpur in a car with his friend Prabhat. Meanwhile, three youths, who were riding a motorcycle, made them stop the car. As soon as Gaurav stopped the car, they started hitting him. After injuring Gaurav, the motorcycle-borne youths snatched his gold chain, his friend’s purse and mobile phone.