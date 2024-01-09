2 arrested for snatching phone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested two persons for snatching a mobile phone from Shiv Ganga Gupta of Burail village. The incident took place near the road dividing Sectors 44 and 45. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station. Later, the suspects, Shekh Rajan (24) and Mohammad Wajid (23), were arrested. TNS

Woman hit by truck, dies

Chandigarh: A 50-year-old woman died after she was hit by a truck. Complainant Sanjay Sharma of Sector 20 alleged his sister Meenakshi was hit by a truck near Fun Republic light point in Mani Majra. She was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where doctors declared her brought dead. A case was registered against truck driver Rajesh Kumar. He was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Burglary at Sec 43 house

Chandigarh: Cash, gold jewellery and other valuables were stolen from a house in Sector 43. Complainant Yadwinder Singh reported that some unidentified person(s) stole Rs 2.5 lakh, gold jewellery, bags and documents from his house between December 27 and January 7. A case was registered at Sector 36 police station. TNS

Man nabbed under Arms Act

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a Bapu Dham Colony resident for possessing a banned knife. The suspect, Suresh, alias Nabur, was arrested from the community centre in the colony. A case under the Arms Act was registered at Sector 26 police station.