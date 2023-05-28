 2 arrested for theft at house : The Tribune India

2 arrested for theft at house

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 27

The police have apprehended two persons involved in a theft reported at a house in 2022. The investigation led to the recovery of the stolen gold and silver jewellery besides Rs 50,000 in cash from the suspects. Those arrested have been identified as Vishal, alias Lalu; and Manoj, both residents of Tipra Kalka village.

In his complaint, Bobi Vasi of Shiv Colony, Pinjore, had told the police that he left his residence to attend a family function on September 29, 2022. Upon his return during the night of October 2, he found his belongings scattered throughout the house and two gold chains, two pairs of gold tops and

Rs 50,000 kept in an almirah missing. A case under Sections 457/380 of the IPC was registered at the Pinjore police station.

