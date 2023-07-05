2 arrested for theft at temple

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 4

The police have apprehended two persons for theft at a temple on Morni Road. The suspects have been identified as Joginder, alias Tanku, of Mandhana village, Chandimandir, and Rahul, residing in Pinjore.

The incident came to light when Dharmendra of Shani Colony, Morni Road, Pinjore, reported the theft to the police. According to the complaint lodged on July 1, Dharmendra’s father returned home after closing the temple’s doors, however, upon inspecting the premises, it was discovered that the gullak at the temple had been broken and around Rs 6,000 had been stolen from it.

A case was filed under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC after a complaint was lodged. An investigation was carried out by the Detective Staff, Panchkula, who successfully apprehended two suspects allegedly involved in the crime. The stolen money was recovered from the suspects, who have been sent to judicial custody in Ambala.