2 arrested for theft in Chandigarh; stolen jewellery, cheques recovered

Two men allegedly involved in a house burglary in Sector 19 were arrested by the Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police. The arrested individuals have been identified as Vivek Bhatt (35), a resident of Sector 23D; and Ankit Chander (35), of Sector 22C.

The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by Tripta Sharma, who reported that her house was broken into on July 11 while she was away. An FIR was registered under Sections 305, 331(3), and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended Bhatt near the Sector 11 underpass and recovered a necklace, nine blank SBI cheques belonging to the complainant, and a car allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

Chander was nabbed near Rally Ground in Sector 25. The police recovered another necklace, a silver bangle, and 16 blank cheques from him.

Investigations revealed that Chander is a repeat offender, with six previous cases of house theft, vehicle theft, and snatching registered against him in various police stations across Chandigarh.

Police officials stated that the duo’s modus operandi involved posing as individuals collecting donations for “chabil”. Under this pretext, they conducted reconnaissance of houses and establishments before planning and executing thefts.

Further investigations are underway, and police have not ruled out the possibility of more accomplices or linked cases.