2 arrested with 27 cartons of liquor in Panchkula

The Panchkula police have arrested two persons with 27 cartons of liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh. A car allegedly used to transport the liquor has also been seized.

On November 7, the police received information that the liquor was being transported from the dumping ground area of Sector 23 in Panchkula to Ramgarh.

A police team was formed under the leadership of Crime Branch-3 in-charge Rajesh Kumar. The team set up a checkpoint near the dumping ground and began checking vehicles.

Around 10 pm, the car carrying the liquor was spotted approaching from the Ghaggar River bridge side.

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Nabbed after pursuit

When the police signalled the driver to stop, he accelerated and tried to flee. The police team immediately chased the vehicle in an official car. The accused exited the main road towards Herbal Park in Sector 26 and continued driving along the road ahead. The police team pursued them and eventually blocked their way, apprehending both occupants. The driver was identified as Deep Singh (40), a resident of Kurukshetra. The other accused, Shubham (28), is also a resident of Kurukshetra.

A case has been registered at the Chandimandir police station under Section 61(1)(A) of the Haryana Excise (Amendment) Act. Both accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to six days of police custody for further questioning.