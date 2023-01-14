Ambala: 2 arrested with 3.5-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 13

The CIA-1 unit of the local police arrested two men under the NDPS Act and recovered 3.5 kg of opium from their possession on Thursday.

The suspects have been identified as Srinandan Sahani and Randhir Kumar, both residents of Bihar.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted near an overbridge under the jurisdiction of the Parao police station and the suspects were arrested. While 3 kg of opium was recovered from Srinandan Sahani and 500 gram of the contraband was found in possession of Randhir Kumar.

A case was registered against the suspects at the Parao police station.

