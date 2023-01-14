Ambala: 2 arrested with 3.5-kg opium

Ambala, January 13
The CIA-1 unit of the local police arrested two men under the NDPS Act and recovered 3.5 kg of opium from their possession on Thursday.
The suspects have been identified as Srinandan Sahani and Randhir Kumar, both residents of Bihar.
SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted near an overbridge under the jurisdiction of the Parao police station and the suspects were arrested. While 3 kg of opium was recovered from Srinandan Sahani and 500 gram of the contraband was found in possession of Randhir Kumar.
A case was registered against the suspects at the Parao police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
'Why can't TV news anchor be taken off air': Supreme Court on hate speech
Hate speeches complete menace, we want free and balanced pre...