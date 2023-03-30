2 arrested with contraband

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 29

The police have arrested two youths with 20 gm of narcotic powder and two forged Aadhaar cards. A BMW car with a fake registration number has been impounded.

The police arrested Navpreet Singh of Hoshiarpur and Gurdeep Singh, alias Kuldeep Singh, of Muktsar on March 27. Both, said to be immigration consultants, were produced before the court that sent them to three-day police remand.