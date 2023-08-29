2 arrested with stolen car

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 28

The police arrested two Uttar Pradesh youths and recovered from them a luxury car stolen from Shiv Mandir, Sector 45, Chandigarh, on August 12.

The suspects, Akash Verma of Gonda and Sandeep Kumar of Hardoi, were nabbed at a naka near Mubarikpur.

A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them at the Dera Bassi police station on August 27.

#Mohali