2 befriend girl, snatch her mobile, cash

2 befriend girl, snatch her mobile, cash

Tribune News Service
Dera Bassi, Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 27, 2025 IST
The police have arrested two youths for allegedly befriending a woman from the North-East near the Elante mall and snatching her mobile phone, Rs 7,000 near Dera Bassi on February 21. After snatching the valuables, they pushed her off the vehicle and fled the spot.

The accused, Nikhil, alias Nav; and Gaurav Kumar, alias Ravi, both residents of Dadpura here, befriended the girl, who is aged 25, and offered her a lift in their Jeep till a hotel in Nayagaon. They took her to Dera Bassi, snatched her valuables and dumped her on the road.

The woman had come to Patiala for a court hearing and was staying in a hotel in Nayagaon. In the evening, she visited the Elante Mall where the suspects befriended her.

On a complaint filed by the woman, the Dera Bassi police registered a case against unidentified persons.

During the investigation, both accused were identified, and later arrested. They suffered injuries while trying to escape from police custody, said the cops. The police produced both snatchers before the local court. The judge sent them to two-day police remand.

