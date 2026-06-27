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Home / Chandigarh / 2 bikers die in Raipur Rani accident; Thar driver held for rash driving

2 bikers die in Raipur Rani accident; Thar driver held for rash driving

The accident occurred around 9.30 pm on June 23

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 10:50 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Police have arrested a Panchkula resident in connection with a road accident that claimed the lives of two motorcyclists in Raipur Rani on the night of June 23.

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According to the Raipur Rani Police Station in-charge, the accident occurred around 9.30 pm when a motorcycle travelling from Bhund village to Mandlay village was allegedly hit head-on by a speeding Thar being driven rashly and negligently.

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The motorcyclist and the pillion rider sustained serious injuries in the collision. After receiving information, a Dial-112 police team and an ambulance reached the spot and shifted both victims to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

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Based on the statement of Malkit Singh, a resident of Bhund village, a case was registered at Raipur Rani Police Station, and an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, police recovered the Thar involved in the accident and launched a search for the accused driver.

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The accused, Raghuveer Singh, a resident of Panchkula, was arrested on Friday, June 26. A case had been registered against him on June 24 under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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