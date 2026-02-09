DT
Home / Chandigarh / 2 BMW occupants held with heroin, drug money

2 BMW occupants held with heroin, drug money

The car bore tinted glasses, Punjab Police sticker

Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 10:06 PM Feb 09, 2026 IST
The car impounded by the police.
The police have recovered drugs from two persons travelling in a BMW car during a routine checking at the Nijjer chowk here. The cops signalled the car to stop for bearing tinted glasses and a Punjab Police sticker.

Kharar police officials said they were on a routine checking when the luxury sedan approached the checkpoint. The car driver was signalled to stop as the vehicle bore tinted windows and a Punjab Police sticker on the front windshield. The cops asked the two youths to come out of the vehicle for checking. Their suspicion grew when they found a weighing scale in the car and the two occupants travelling in the car started arguing with them.

The police found 5.20 gram of heroin/intoxicating powder, Rs 10,000 drug money on Amandeep Singh, a resident of Gillco Valley, Kharar. His co-passenger Harmanjeet Singh's frisking yielded 5 gram drug powder.

The police registered a case under the NDPS Act, and Section 204, 205 of the BNS and arrested both occupants of the car.

Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said, “The suspects were arrested and produced in the court. They have been sent to two-day police remand. Amandeep, who has his own business, is the owner of the car. The police are trying to find from where the contraband was bought and to whom it was being supplied.”

A luxury sedan with a Patiala registration number, 10.20 gram of contraband, one weighing scale, Rs 10,000 drug money and four mobile phones have been recovered from accused, said the DSP.

