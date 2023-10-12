2 booked for cheating

Mohali, October 11
The police have booked two Yamunanagar residents, Ishawar Dyal Kamboj and Subhash Chand, for illegally selling 3,025 square yards of land in Kharar tehsil of the Waqf Board on August 4.
A case was registered under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC at the Balongi police station on October 10 following a complaint by State Officer Punjab Waqf Board. The suspects are still at large.
