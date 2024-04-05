2 booked for duping Panchkula man of Rs 10L

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 4

The Panchkula police have booked two individuals — a father-son duo — for duping a man of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The suspects have been identified as Ishwar Khasa and Amit Khasa.

In his complaint to the police, Vineet Dhanda, a resident of Sector 27, said he used to live in the same residential colony as the suspects, adding that in 2010, the duo assured him that they would send him abroad.

Dhanda said the duo demanded Rs 20 lakh from him for the purpose.

Dhanda said he gave them a total of Rs 10 lakh — Rs 5 lakh in cash in August 2017, Rs 3 lakh in September 2017, and Rs 2 lakh in cash in November 2017. Later, the complainant inquired about the individuals only to be told that one of the suspects, Amit, had been booked by the police.

Police officials said a case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 406, 420 and 506 of the IPC.

