2 booked for duping truck driver over job in Canada

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, October 10

The police have booked two persons for duping a truck driver on the pretext of getting him a job in Canada.

The suspects have been identified as Pritpal Singh, a resident of Sector 40, and Amit Kumar of Yamunanagar. They allegedly took Rs 8 lakh from Zirakpur resident Sujinder Singh on a promise of getting him a job of a truck driver in a multinational firm in Canada in March this year.

The complainant stated that the duo failed to provide him a job and later started avoiding him. A case has been registered at the Zirakpur police station. The suspects are absconding.

In another case, the Phase 11 police booked Phase 10-based English Guru owners Gurpreet Singh, Gurvinder Singh and Hardeep Singh for allegedly duping Teekpur resident Satinderpal Singh of Rs 15.42 lakh on the pretext of getting him study visa of Canada in August last year.

The owners also allegedly duped Gurjant Singh and Jaspreet Singh in a similar manner by luring them through social media advertisements and giving them fake offer letters.

A case has been registered against the suspects, who already have several cases registered against them.

