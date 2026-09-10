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Home / Chandigarh / 2 booked for seven snatchings in Zirakpur

2 booked for seven snatchings in Zirakpur

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Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 01:58 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The police have booked two youths for their alleged involvement in at least seven snatching incidents, including one that took place during a programme attended by Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa.

The police recovered gold chains worth Rs 12 lakh and a motorcycle allegedly used by the suspects, an officer said.

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The suspects have been identified as Gursewak Singh and Akashdeep Singh.

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According to the police, the duo had allegedly snatched a 25-gram gold chain from a woman during the MLA’s event around two-and-a-half months ago.

In the latest incident, reported on September 2, Lohgarh Road resident Nirmal Rani told the police that two bike-borne youths snatched her gold chain while she was buying vegetables.

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As the suspects tried to flee, she raised an alarm, following which local residents caught them on VIP Road and thrashed them before handing them over to the police.

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