2 booked on charge of molesting minor girls

Mohali, May 19
The police have booked a man and his son for molesting two minor girls, 10 and eight years of age, in a village near Sohana. On the complaint of victim’s mother a case under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act has been registered at the Sohana police station.
The victim’s mother stated to the police that the incident happened on May 15. The complainant said the duo had been touching the girls inappropriately whenever she and their father were away for work.
