2 bottling plants to be sealed in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

Acting tough on irregularities and interstate smuggling of liquor by bottling plants, the UT Excise Department sealed the premises of M/s Sancheti Packaging Private Limited and M/s Co-operative Company Limited. Major discrepancies were found during inspections conducted by the Excise Department at both plants.

The Excise and Taxation Commissioner, UT, taking stern view of the discrepancies, has cancelled their licences and ordered sealing of their premises. He has also slapped a fine of Rs 1.50 crore on M/s Sancheti Packaging Private Limited and Rs 25 lakh on M/s Co-operative Company Limited.

Earlier, five bottling plants were sealed for operating without valid Fire NOC. The Excise Department clarified that there was zero tolerance policy for any violation of norms laid down in the Excise Policy and Act.