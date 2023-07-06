2 boys drown in Saketri rivulet

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 5

Two boys drowned in a seasonal rivulet near Saketri today. The victims shared a common name, Deepak, and were residents of Shastri Colony, Chandigarh.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm when the victims were visiting a temple in Saketri as part of a group of 10-12 boys.

According to eyewitnesses, members of the group, who had finished bathing in the river, noticed Deepak Kumar struggling in the river and crying for help. Displaying immense courage and selflessness, his friend, also named Deepak, dived back into the water to rescue him. Despite his valiant effort, he couldn’t save his friend and lost his life too. Both aged between 12 and 13.

Sources said the authorities concerned were alerted and the police responded immediately. However, when a team of the NDRF started operations, they recovered the lifeless bodies of the victims only.