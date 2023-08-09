2 Chandigarh MC officials held for graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 8

Two Municipal Corporation (MC) officials of the MOH (medical officer of health) wing have been arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The suspects have been identified as Health Supervisor Sandeep and Chief Sanitary Inspector Chander Mohan.

Sources said the suspects allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complaint for getting him reinstated as Sanitary Officer on a contract basis. The complainant was removed from the job. The CBI, after verifying the complaint, laid a trap and nabbed the two suspects. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against them. They will be produced before the court tomorrow.

