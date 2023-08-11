2 Chandigarh MC officials held for graft suspended

Chandigarh, August 10
Two Municipal Corporation (MC) officials, who were arrested by the CBI in a case of corruption two days ago, have been suspended.
The duo was arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The suspects — Health Supervisor Sandeep Dhankar and Chief Sanitary Inspector Chander Mohan — were suspended on Wednesday. “We have not received any official communication regarding the development. But both were suspended,” said an MC officer.
Sources said the suspects allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant for getting him reinstated as sanitary officer on a contractual basis. The CBI, after verifying the complaint, laid a trap and nabbed the duo. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered.
