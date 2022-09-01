2 Chandigarh residents duped of Rs 4.15L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two city residents have allegedly been duped of Rs 4.15 lakh by online fraudsters. Jagdish Singh, a Sector 30 resident, claimed a man called him up posing as a relative, Jaspreet, living abroad and said he required Rs 4 lakh. The victim deposited the money and later found out he had been duped. Also, Narender Chandel claimed a man duped him of Rs 15,000 in lieu of investing in cryptocurrency. Two cases have been registered at the Cyber Cell police station. TNS

Peddler nabbed with 12.85-kg ganja

Chandigarh: A 26-year-old drug peddler has been arrested by the Chandigarh police with 12.85 kg ganja. The suspect, identified as Biran Kumar, a native of Bihar, was nabbed from Sector 36 with the contraband. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Man held with 11 stolen vehicles

Chandigarh: A 33-year-old man has been held with 11 stolen vehicles. Ajay Kumar, a resident of Jhujhar Nagar, Mohali, was arrested at a checkpoint in Sector 22, while riding a stolen scooter. Further, 10 more two-wheelers were recovered from him. TNS

Class IX pupil pens book

Chandigarh: ‘The Flowers in Her Room’, a book consisting of five short plays penned by Nikasha Luthra, a Class IX student of Vivek High School, Chandigarh, was unveiled during a press conference at Hotel Mountview here. Nikasha informed that four plays were based on human emotions and their conflicts, while one was on the French Revolution. The titles of short plays are ‘The Emptiness Inside the Heart’, ‘Twelve Apples’, ‘When She Opened Her Eyes’, ‘The Silence of Her Lips’ and ‘Louis the Sixteenth’. While ‘Louis the Sixteenth’ is in English, the remaining four plays are a mix of Hindi and English writing. TNS

PU Results declared

Chandigarh: Panjab University declared the result of the PUMEET Entrance Test -2022, which was conducted on August 14. The results is available on http://results.puchd.ac.in. The result of BSc (Hons) (Bioinformatics) 6th semester examination has also been declared. TNS

Swachhta ki Pathshala

Chandigarh: The MC held ‘Swachhta ki Pathshala’, an awareness programme for school students on waste segregation at source, home composting and ban on single use plastic, under Swachh Survekshan (U) at Tribune Model School. MC Joint Commissioner Shalini Chetal held an interactive session with students. She was accompanied by Shanky, programme's team leader, who administered a pledge to the students. Principal Vandana Saxena presented token of gratitude to Shalini. TNS

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated

Chandigarh: Tricity-based kathak dancer Pallavi Pinge, along with her team, performed a classical dance sequence during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Maharashtra Mandal Bhawan here. TNS

Sports Day

Chandigarh: Over 70 students of kindergarten took part in several events during National Sports Day celebrations at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 33. TNS

Gill Mohali Cong block chief

Mohali: Ward No. 6 councillor Jaspreet Singh Gill has been appointed block president of the Mohali Congress Committee. His appointment was approved by the AICC and the PPCC president, Raja Amarinder Singh Warring, on Wednesday. Gill has been appointed to the post for the second time after completing a three-year term recently. Gill said the party was united and he would work hard for the betterment of the people of Mohali.