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Home / Chandigarh / 2 Chandigarh residents get 7-year jail for murder bid

2 Chandigarh residents get 7-year jail for murder bid

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:32 AM Apr 21, 2026 IST
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A local court has sentenced Anil and Aman, both residents of Sector 56, to seven-year rigorous imprisonment in an attempt-to-murder case registered five years ago.

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The police had registered the case on October 15, 2021, under Sections 147, 148, 149 & 307 of the IPC. Neha, a resident of Sector 25, had reported that she, along with her husband Sunil, was walking in front of her house when Aman, Anil and their accomplices attacked her husband with sharp weapons. While the counsel for the accused claimed that they were falsely implicated in the case, the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

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After hearing the arguments, the court convicted Anil and Aman, but acquitted Kailash in the case.

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